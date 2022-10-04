EFL pundit shares score prediction ahead of Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town

Luton Town will be hoping to inflict further pressure on the Championship play-off positions when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters, who have won their last two matches and have kept clean sheets in the process, are eyeing up a third successive victory against a Terriers side who are now under the stewardship of Mark Fotheringham.

The Fotheringham era did not get off to the best of starts, with Reading running out as 3-1 winners against the Yorkshire club at the weekend.

The two clubs faced off in last season’s play-off semi-finals and it was the Terriers who progressed to the final.

Issuing his score prediction for tonight’s fixture via his Sky Sports prediction column, David Prutton believes it will be a third successive 2-0 victory for the home side.

The verdict

Performance levels over the last few weeks have increased for the Hatters and they will be confident that they can add to this recent positivity this evening.

Nathan Jones’ side have a squad full of competition at present and the Luton boss will be hoping to take advantage of the situation that the Terriers are currently in.

However, Huddersfield are in a false position when considering the quality they have in their squad and this will be by no means a stroll in the park for the Bedfordshire club.

If Luton can remain as aggressive and as front-footed as they have been over the last few weeks, then a 2-0 scoreline does sound like a good shout.