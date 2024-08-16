Highlights Prutton expects a Leeds-WBA draw after tough starts for both clubs

Early season pressure on Farke's Norwich, Rutter leaving adds to negativity

WBA and Leeds aim to bounce back, proving themselves early in season.

David Prutton believes that Leeds United will remain without a win this season after their game against West Brom, although he does feel they will pick up a point at The Hawthorns.

Daniel Farke’s side have endured a tough start to the campaign, as they drew 3-3 in an entertaining clash with Portsmouth, before they were hammered by Middlesbrough in the League Cup.

Of course, it’s very early days, but the mood among the fan base is negative as Georginio Rutter prepares to leave for Brighton.

David Prutton expecting close game between West Brom and Leeds United

So, a win would be a welcome relief for Leeds, but they face a tough task against a West Brom side that started the season with an impressive victory at QPR last week, which came thanks to a Josh Maja hat-trick.

The two sides both reached the play-offs last season, and they will no doubt be hoping to replicate that as a minimum this time around.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

At this early stage, it’s about getting points on the board, and pundit Prutton thinks it will be a point apiece on Saturday, as he went for a 2-2 in his prediction video online at Sky Sports.

West Brom vs Leeds United should be an entertaining clash

Most will agree with the ex-Leeds man that this will be a tight game, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if it was a draw.

As well as that, it promises to be an exciting clash. Albion were solid defensively last season, but they have lost the influential Cedric Kipre, so they can be vulnerable on occasions.

With Leeds, the fact they’ve conceded six goals in two games shows they aren’t at their best defensively at this early stage, but they do have plenty of quality in attack, and they really should’ve beaten Pompey on the balance of chances.

West Brom and Leeds United have a chance to lay down an early marker

It’s obviously very early in the season, and a result on Saturday isn’t going to determine anything.

There’s still a lot that can change this month in terms of the squad, so it’s arguably too early to make any promotion predictions.

But, given how they performed last season, many will expect the Baggies and the Whites to be in the mix, so this is an opportunity for either side to lay down an early marker.

Related Rothwell in: The predicted Leeds United XI to face West Brom FLW predict the starting lineup for Leeds United against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

If Carlos Corberan’s men could make it two from two with a convincing victory over Leeds, it would no doubt increase their confidence levels.

Meanwhile, for the Yorkshire outfit, it’s about trying to ensure the focus is on football, and a win against Albion would quieten some of the noise as they prepare for what will be a busy end to the transfer window.

West Brom picked up four points from this fixture last season, which included a 1-0 victory at The Hawthorns thanks to a goal from Grady Diangana, although the winger won’t be fit for the fixture on Saturday due to an injury which has kept him out since pre-season.