EFL pundit shares Birmingham City relegation verdict that may worry some supporters ahead of Swansea City test

Andy Hinchcliffe has cast doubt over Birmingham City’s hopes of avoiding relegation, saying ‘it’s going to be very tricky’.

The Blues are in a difficult position at the moment with the club firmly embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop as we move into the final chapters of the Championship season.

While Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sitting outside of the relegation places, they hold just a three-point advantage on Rotherham United with the Millers also having the benefit of having four matches in hand.

Of course a club would rather have points on the board but there’s no doubt that Paul Warne’s side hold the cards when it comes to their relegation duel.

That means that the pressure is building on Birmingham City to pick up some points in the coming weeks, but according to Hinchcliffe, that could be harder than they think.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “I don’t think Lee Bowyer is going to be very happy with us.

“I look at Birmingham, they’ve got Brentford, Swansea and Cardiff. And they’ve also got Rotherham, Forest and Derby to play.

“So even though Lee Bowyer’s gone in there and there’s a bit more hunger, aggression and desire, I think, with the games they’ve got, it’s going to be very tricky.”

The verdict

Birmingham City face a rocky road if they’re to avoid relegation.

The push to pick up points starts over the Easter weekend but with fixtures against Swansea City and Brentford lined up it’s certainly not going to be an easy task to pull it off.

Lee Bowyer will need to get his side firing quickly if they’re to avoid the drop and that means that they could need more than their fair share of luck.