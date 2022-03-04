EFL pundit shares assessment ahead of Swansea City vs Coventry City

Winning three of their last five Championship matches, Swansea City will be striving to make it a fourth in six when Coventry City visit the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans currently sit in 16th, with the play-offs seemingly too far away to dream, whilst they have bridged an 18 point gap over the relegation zone.

Russell Martin’s side possess a relatively strong home record this season, averaging 1.67 PPG at their South Wales home and have won three of their last four matches as hosts.

Winning just one game away from home against clubs in the top 16 this season, the Sky Blues have slightly struggled on the road this season.

However, Mark Robins’ side have accumulated 10 points from their last five games and remain in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Coventry will strengthen their play-off push with a 2-1 victory.

The verdict

Despite the league table suggesting that Swansea will be entering ‘nothing to play for’ territory’, that is far from the truth.

Martin will be looking to get the very best out of his players and start preparing for the rigours of next season, whilst looking to emerge as tough opponents for those clubs still chasing their respective objectives.

Sitting in 10th, and three points of the play-offs, Coventry still have everything to play for and will be fully focused on securing all three points from their trip to South Wales.

The Sky Blues are part of that in-form chasing pack just outside of the play-offs and are looking to capitalise on any little slip-up from the current occupiers of a play-off spot.