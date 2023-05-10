Pundit Adrian Clarke believes facing Luton Town in the Championship play-offs will be a tough test for Sunderland.

The Black Cats secured their play-off place with a 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday with three superb second half strikes from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke sealing three crucial points.

On an incredibly dramatic final day, Sunderland sneaked into the final top six spot ahead of Millwall, with the Lions missing out after surrendering a two-goal lead at half time to lose 4-3 at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray's side come into the game in excellent form on a nine-game unbeaten run, but it will be a difficult challenge against the third-placed Hatters, who are without defeat in their last 14 matches.

The teams meet for the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday before the second leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke is relishing what he predicts could be an evenly-matched encounter, but believes the Hatters could cause problems for the Black Cats, pinpointing the key battles which could be decisive.

"I can't wait to see Luton v Sunderland," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"These clever attacking midfielders that are capable of scoring brilliant goals up against Luton's defence which is strong, powerful and well-organised.

"Then at the other end of the pitch, that is going to be fun because you've got Morris and Adebayo, two units up against this makeshift defence featuring no centre halves.

"How are Sunderland going to cope with that?

"It's going to be a fascinating watch, I know the league games were both one apiece so I wouldn't expect a lot between them over the two legs, but great dynamics at both ends of the pitch, real contrasts."

Will Sunderland beat Luton Town?

Despite the 11-point gap between the teams, Clarke is right that there will likely be little to separate the teams.

However, a tight game could potentially suit Luton with their ability to grind out narrow victories.

While it will be an intimidating atmosphere at the Stadium of Light this weekend, the Hatters are unbeaten away from home since December and given the Black Cats' inconsistent home record, there is a strong possibility they could take an advantage back to Kenilworth Road.

As Clarke points out, Luton's physicality in the forward areas could prove problematic for an injury-hit Sunderland defence and they will be difficult for the likes of Diallo, Pritchard and Clarke to break down at the other end.

It is an intriguing clash which is incredibly difficult to predict and it could come down to which team handles the pressure of the occasion.