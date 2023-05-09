Pundit Sam Parkin believes facing Peterborough United in the League One play-offs will be a tough task for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls knocked Derby County out of the top six after a 1-0 win over the 10-men Rams at Hillsborough on Sunday, with Posh taking full advantage with a 2-0 win at Barnsley to sneak into the final play-off spot.

Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion despite accumulating 96 points, a total which would have been enough for the third tier title last season.

A run of one win in eight games in March and April proved costly to the Owls' top two hopes, but they have rediscovered their form in recent weeks with four consecutive victories.

It will be a difficult challenge against a Posh side who have been in outstanding form since Darren Ferguson returned to the club for a fourth spell in January, winning 13 and drawing three of his 22 games in charge.

The pair will meet for the first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night, before the second leg at Hillsborough next Thursday night to determine who progresses to Wembley.

Sheffield Wednesday issues play-off warning

Parkin believes the Posh have the ability to cause plenty of problems for Wednesday, highlighting their attacking threats as the biggest danger.

"It was a tough ask (for Peterborough) against a Barnsley side that were put out by Michael Duff and were pretty much the strongest side they could be bar Mads Andersen, who is out injured. That was a test that they came through with flying colours," Parkin said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show, quoted via Yorkshire Live.

"Darren Ferguson (Peterborough boss) is a little bit hindered by not having two really important defenders. It meant that he played wingers at full-back: Harrison Burrows on the left and Joel Ward on the right. They had to win, and it was a really attacking line up.

"We know they have got ridiculous attacking prowess in their ranks, arguably the best number nine (Jonson Clarke-Harris) in the division. So, of course, over two games, they can cause anyone difficulty in the division, so Sheffield Wednesday will be no different in those two play-off games."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United?

It is incredibly difficult to call which way this one will go.

Wednesday will start as favourites given that they finished 19 points ahead of Posh in the table, but it will likely be a much more evenly-matched contest.

The Owls have significantly improved lately, and they have been boosted by the return of key players such as Josh Windass, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson from injury in recent weeks, but they will be without influential midfielder George Byers.

However, Posh have been one of the form sides in the division since Ferguson's return and as Parkin points out, they certainly have the quality to hurt Wednesday.

After their top two disappointment and their play-off failure last season, much could depend on how Wednesday handle the pressure of the occasion.