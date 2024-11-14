Former EFL striker turned pundit Sam Parkin has raised doubts that Frank Lampard will be brought in to replace Mark Robins at Coventry City, having been touted as a potential successor to the 53-year-old.

The Sky Blues are currently undertaking a search for a new permanent head coach for the first time in seven-and-a-half years after parting ways with Robins on Thursday morning.

Robins, who guided Coventry from League Two to the Championship play-off final during his time in charge while also leading the side to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United in 2024, is widely regarded as a modern-day legend at the CBS Arena and there will be significant pressure upon his successor to hit the ground running.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 13 Position Team P GD Pts 17th Coventry City 15 -1 16 18th Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19th Hull City 14 -3 15 20th Preston North End 15 -8 15 21st Luton Town 15 -9 15 22nd Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23rd Portsmouth 15 -12 10 24th QPR 15 -13 10

For the moment, Rhys Carr has been promoted to lead duties on an interim basis and got off to a strong start by earning a 2-2 draw away at league leaders Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, but supporters will hope a permanent replacement for Robins is sourced during this months' international break.

Coventry City, Frank Lampard latest news

Coventry have reportedly been inundated with applications for the vacant managerial hot-seat. Indeed, it's said that they've received between 60-80 applications, including one from Frank Lampard - a name which seemingly doesn't want to go away in Coventry's manager search.

However, owner Doug King has said: "I have not spoken to Frank Lampard and Frank Lampard has not spoken to me. Make of that what you will."

King has confirmed Lampard's application for the role, although whether the bookmaker's favourite is a realistic contender to land the job is up for debate.

Coventry are looking for a head coach, but Lampard is a manager who likes to bring in his own coaching staff - as he's done at Derby County, Chelsea and Everton.

It doesn't appear as though Lampard fits the mold of what Coventry are looking for at this moment in time. Despite initial reports suggesting that the former Chelsea boss was poised to take charge at Coventry, that possibility is now seemingly looking slimmer.

Sam Parkin's Frank Lampard, Coventry City verdict

EFL Expert Sam Parkin isn't holding out much hope for Lampard replacing Robins either, citing the crucial distinction between the roles of a head coach and a manager.

Admittedly, it's hard to disagree with Parkin on this one, as Coventry simply aren't looking for a manager, so to speak. Supporters may well be onside with this too, having expressed a general discontentment towards the possibility of seeing Robins replaced with Lampard.

Lampard took Derby to the Championship play-off final in 2019 before heading down to Chelsea, where he spent the majority of his illustrious playing career, and Parkin doesn't think he's going to be returning to the second-tier with the Sky Blues.

"I don't see the Lampard one, to be honest," Parkin explained on the latest episode of the 'What The EFL?!' Podcast.

"Even though you see Lampard putting on his F50's on the training ground to do a bit of coaching, I still think he's a manager and he likes having his close-knit group of coaching staff.

"So there'll be some surgery there to get rid of the three coaches they've brought in or find different positions for them if Lampard was to come in with his coaching team. That's been evident at Derby County, Chelsea and latterly Everton.

"I wouldn't necessarily see that one right now."