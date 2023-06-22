Southampton have ticked off the most important box in their summer to-do list in their appointment of former MK Dons and Swansea City manager Russell Martin, with recruitment plans now likely to be brought forward.

Of course, the Hampshire club's scouting and recruitment department will have been extremely busy during the uncertain period of finding Ruben Selles' successor, however, tempoary plans can now be worked on further now they know that it is Martin who will be taking charge.

Like the other two relegated clubs, Southampton will likely see several integral first-team players depart this summer and it will be interesting to see how they respond, which will be ultimately be assessed by how well they recruit and how the seasons pans out.

What has EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff had to say about Southampton ahead of the upcoming Championship season?

EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff envisions that the Saints will be a good team to keep an eye on next season, sharing his thoughts on a video that the official Sky Bet Championship Twitter account posted.

The former midfielder said: "I think in the Championship, although I would probably pick Middlesbrough as my team to go up, I think Southampton are going to be a really good team to watch.

"I'm certainly intrigued to see Russell Martin, his brand of football, which is absolutely brilliant but what he now needs to do is convert that into winning football.

"There will be huge expectation at that football club, possible departures to have to deal with as well, so I think that will be a club to keep an eye on, for sure."

What next for Russell Martin following his Southampton appointment?

Now that Martin has been confirmed as Saints boss, he will likely be working closely with the club's scouting and recruitment teams to identify and assess targets who will be suited to his rather unique style of play.

It will be interesting to see if his high emphasis on possession-heavy football will be fully translated across to Southampton but you would still imagine that there will be a clear ball-orientated style of play implemented on the south coast.

Of course, Martin will also start working with the current squad at St Mary's as pre-season gets underway and he will be focussing upon getting to know his players ahead of a season in the Championship where expectation levels will undoubtedly be high.