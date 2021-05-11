EFL pundit reveals major Derby County worries despite their survival amid recent reports

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that there has to be concerns over what kind of position Derby County will be in next season amid the latest reports of a potential points deduction.

It has been reported by The Sun that the Rams could potentially be set to face a sizeable points deduction for next season, similarly to the 12-points that Sheffield Wednesday were docked at the start of this term although that was later halved. Such a points deduction would make it another very challenging season for Derby once again after they just about survived this term.

It has also been reported that Wycombe Wanderers, who finished in 22nd place and just about missed out on Championship survival, are considering their legal options amid the reports over Derby’s possible points deduction. That suggests that there could even be more stress ahead for the Rams concerning this campaign before they can even move forwards to next term.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest ELF Podcast, Prutton suggested that even though they have just about managed to survive the drop, he is fearful that the Rams could be in an even worse position next season than they have been in this term if they are deducted points.

He said: “It’s wonderful that they managed to stay in the second tier, but you wonder what position they’ll find themselves in soon with the off-field issues, or if they’ll begin next season in an even worse position. You only need to look at what happened to Wednesday this season with the points deduction.

“So it’s a well done to Derby, but a cautious one because you still wonder what the future holds for them.”

The verdict

You would have to agree with Prutton here, Derby are in a real mess as a football club off the field at the moment and there is clearly a real need for them to sort out the long-term future of the club in terms of the ownership. It has already nearly cost the Rams very heavily with relegation down to League One, but things might be even bleaker next term if they are not sorted out over the summer.

A potential points deduction, as we have seen with Sheffield Wednesday, would put the Rams firmly on the back foot right from the outset of next term. While it would also harm their chances of bringing in the right players to enhance the squad in the summer. That is something that might well prove to be costly as well for them as they would aim to get clear of relegation trouble.

This should be a time to take stock and reflect on what Derby need to do to ensure they never end up in such a perilous position in the Championship again. However, instead, as Prutton suggests it could just be the tip of the iceberg and there might be even more trouble in store for them potentially next term.