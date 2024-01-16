Highlights Ipswich Town boss McKenna is relaxed about their promotion push, claiming the pressure is on Southampton and Leeds.

Ipswich's win over Sunderland eases the pressure and maintains their three-point lead over the Saints in the Championship.

Promotion for Ipswich would be a major achievement and exceeding expectations, while Southampton and Leeds have more to lose.

Adrian Clarke has revealed Kieran McKenna’s promotion stance at Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are aiming to earn an impressive top two finish in the Championship this year to secure back-to-back promotions in successive campaigns.

A dip in form during the festive period saw the Suffolk outfit’s commanding lead over Southampton and Leeds United cut down to just a few points.

However, victory over Sunderland last weekend eased the pressure a little by bringing the team back to winning ways.

A 2-1 win over the Black Cats ended a five-game run in the Championship without a win to maintain their three-point gap over the Saints.

Clarke reveals McKenna conversation

Clarke revealed that he spoke with McKenna over the weekend, where the Ipswich boss admitted he is quite relaxed over the situation surrounding their promotion push.

The Championship manager believes that the pressure is all on Southampton and Leeds to perform given their status as former Premier League sides.

“I spoke to McKenna after the Stoke draw and he was very chilled, like he is not worried,” said Clarke, via What the EFL?! podcast

“He just said, ‘All the pressure is on Southampton and Leeds, we are just enjoying the season’.

“I think if that rubs off on the players that might relax them.

“There is pressure on Southampton; most people now almost assume they are going to usurp Ipswich and take second, but they have to earn it.”

Ipswich have been the standout surprise package in the Championship so far this season, holding onto a top two spot for the majority of the campaign.

However, there are still 19 games remaining for the likes of Southampton and Leeds to catch up.

Goals from Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin sealed an important victory last Saturday over Michael Beale’s side, giving the team a first league win of 2024.

Ipswich Town league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Ipswich are currently second in the table, seven points adrift of league leaders Leicester City.

The win over Sunderland on Saturday helped close the gap to the Foxes after their 3-1 loss to Coventry City earlier that afternoon.

McKenna’s side is only three points clear of the Saints in third, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds side sitting a further four points back.

Next up for Ipswich is a clash away to Enzo Maresca’s Leicester side, with the top two set to meet on 22 January.

Big week ahead for Ipswich

This is a strong stance for McKenna to take, as they are the underdogs in this situation even though they have the leading position.

Promotion this year would be way ahead of schedule and would far exceed their pre-season expectations.

So failing to do so wouldn’t be a major issue, especially compared to Leeds and Southampton.

The promotion race is set to be tight in 2024, but the two former Premier League sides will both have a lot riding on earning their place back in the top flight immediately.