EFL pundit reserves praise for one Rotherham United man following win over Sheffield Wednesday

Cameron Jerome reserved praise for Freddie Ladapo as he helped Rotherham United beat Sheffield Wednesday in a big game at Hillsborough last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Owls and the Millers are both fighting for their lives in the second tier at the moment but it certainly seems as though the latter are in with more of a chance to remain in the league come the end of the season.

Indeed, with games in hand on some of those around them they are decently placed to get out of it and three points yesterday has really plunged the Owls into further problems.

Ladapo was the man to get the all important goal in the dying embers of the game, then, and, speaking to EFL on Quest, Jerome was impressed with what he saw:

“You’re screaming at the screen as a fan there telling him to pass it, but he doesn’t, he cuts inside and picks out the bottom corner, magnificent scenes for Rotherham to do the double over Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Verdict

That goal could be so important come the end of the season for both sides.

It increases the gap between the two teams in the league and the impact it’ll have on both teams’ mentality is going to be fascinating.

For the Millers, the task is now to build further on that result and get themselves out of the dropzone as soon as possible.