EFL pundit reacts to key moment in Huddersfield Town vs West Brom clash

EFL pundit Jamie Mackie has said that Huddersfield Town were lucky to get away with not giving away a penalty against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

In the end, the Championship clash at the John Smith’s Stadium finished 2-2, but there was a moment of controversy when Terriers defender Will Boyle challenged Baggies striker Karlan Grant inside the box.

No penalty was awarded by the referee, but Mackie belives that this was the wrong decision.

Speaking on ITV’s English Football League Highlights, Mackie discussed the incident and said: “It’s a definite penalty,”

“I don’t think Will Boyle knows where Karlan Grant is.

“He has a little look earlier but it’s rash, there’s clear contact.

“If the referee hasn’t got the greatest look at it, maybe he sees the ball travelling and deems it to be a fair tackle.

“But it’s not, it’s a definite penalty and Huddersfield are lucky to escape with that one.”

The Verdict

Watching the replays of this one back it is hard to disagree with Jamie Mackie on this one.

It is clear that the touch that changes the direction of the ball comes from Karlan Grant, with Boyle completely taking out the Baggies forward.

Huddersfield definitely got away with one here, but no doubt there will be plenty of other decisions that go for/against both sides throughout the remainder of the campaign.

In the end, the 2-2 draw at least means both sides took a point, although West Brom will rightly feel like they should have had the opportunity to seal all three from the penalty spot.