EFL pundit queries key aspect of QPR’s impending Gareth Ainsworth appointment

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Indeed, as per West London Sport this morning, the 49-year-old is now expected to be confirmed as the new R’s boss later today.

Speaking on this week’s Not The Top 20 podcast ahead of any potential appointment, EFL pundit Ali Maxwell admitted he was fascinated to see if QPR’s squad complimented Ainsworth’s playing style if indeed the 49-year-old was named new R’s boss.

🚨 QPR are set to appoint Gareth Ainsworth as their Neil Critchley successor.@AliMaxwell_ is fascinated to see if QPR's squad will compliment his direct style, despite the evolution at Wycombe. Listen in full ⤵️🎙️ | #QPR 🔵⚪ — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) February 21, 2023

On Ainsworth’s potential appointment at Loftus Road, Maxwell said on NTT20: “Playing style – I’m just fascinated.”

“I agree with you that Wycombe’s style of play looks different to three years ago or two years ago in the Championship. It is still very direct by every single possible measure, and we can literally measure direct play and they are incredibly direct.

“Only 28 sequences of 10 passes or more in open play is basically the lowest well, certainly in the Championship and League One by a significant margin, so they get the ball forward quickly. They go back to front quickly.

“So it’ll just be interesting to see how that works because QPR, they just don’t have the squad to do that – they certainly don’t have the final third players to do that.

“Lyndon Dykes in particular who is currently recovering from quite a serious illness and therefore I don’t think is around. I have no idea who their target is going to be if they want to have someone up there to pump long balls to when necessary.

“The other thing is out of possession, they’ve been unbelievably good. They’ve been, at times, very aggressive out of possession, but also very, very comfortable sitting in and just defending their own box and defending deep like they did on the weekend in their win against Bolton for the last half an hour or so.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

“This is a QPR squad that have not proven themselves to be good at being particularly strong and sturdy out possession with a strong backbone to be seriously aggressive out of possession. Not really shown that much quality on that front, as well.

“So, there are definitely some things that I’m pretty interested in when it comes to style of play.

“And as you alluded to, on paper, Warburton to Beale, to Critchley, to Ainsworth is pretty bonkers in isolation, just in the space of what nine months or so. So I’m looking forward to seeing how it looks.”

QPR next face Blackburn in Championship action on Saturday.

It has been reported that the club want an appointment in place for that weekend clash.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Ali Maxwell is coming from here.

Given that QPR need results and quickly, it does not appear that the current squad at Loftus Road are entirely suited to the style of football Gareth Ainsworth has played throughout the years.

Indeed, it does seem as though this has been an appointment designed to give a lift to the club due to Ainsworth’s popularity among supporters and hopefully benefit from a new manager bounce rather than any great tactical thinking behind it.

As Maxwell points out, though, Warburton to beale, to Critchley, to Ainsworth suggests there isn’t exactly a clear plan when it comes to managerial appointments at Loftus Road.