EFL pundit provides score prediction as Derby County prepare for Birmingham City clash

Derby County will be hoping to make further strides towards surviving the Championship drop when Birmingham City visit Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams have won their last three home games and have in fact accumulated 13 points in their last six second-tier matches.

Derby are now eight points from getting out of the relegation zone, whilst possessing a favourable goal difference that is far superior to their counterparts looking to avoid the drop.

Birmingham have not won away since October, meaning they have missed out on all three points in their last six away trips.

Sitting 12 points ahead of Peterborough United in 22nd, it would appear that Birmingham are quite comfortable and will be striving to secure a mid-table spot as the season progresses.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Rams will emerge victorious by a 2-0 scoreline.

The verdict

On the pitch, Derby have dealt with the off-field mess extremely well, with the likes of Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence, and the now-departed duo of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie playing integral roles.

The Rams have some exciting talent coming through the ranks, with Festy Ebosele and Liam Thompson particularly impressing when handed first-team opportunities.

Birmingham have done some good business this month, with Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor and Teden Mengi standing out as some very shrewd additions.

It will be interesting to see if Derby can secure all three points, as this would be another major stepping stone in their pursuit of Championship survival.