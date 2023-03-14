EFL pundit provides score prediction ahead of Millwall vs Swansea City

Millwall will be striving to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off positions when they welcome Swansea City to The Den this evening.

With 10 games left to play in this second-tier campaign, the Lions currently occupy sixth spot and hold a two-point advantage over Norwich City in seventh.

Gary Rowett’s side have proven to be tough opponents on home soil once again, averaging 1.88 points per game at their London home, and winning over 50% of their games at The Den.

As for the Swans, their record against the top teams makes for pretty miserable reading, picking up a mere point in 12 games against the division’s top seven thus far.

The South Wales club have managed just one league victory away from the Swansea.com Stadium since early October too.

Sharing his score prediction for tonight’s fixture via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Lions will win 1-0.

The verdict

It is hard to argue with a Millwall victory when considering their home record and Swansea’s struggles against the division’s best this season.

Millwall’s desire to press high and force mistakes could cause chaos for the Swansea defence and that may be the approach they take to try and secure all three points.

Swansea have picked up just one point in their last five games and whilst they certainly have the ability within the squad to put an end to poor recent form, it will be difficult to get back to winning ways at The Den.

Millwall are in need of a victory to hold on to their play-off spot, which could work one of two ways.