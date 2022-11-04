EFL Pundit provides score prediction ahead of Blackpool vs Luton Town

After a positive return to the Championship last season, Blackpool will be hoping that this campaign is one of progression.

The Seasiders currently sit 16th in the second tier standings, but with the Championship as tight and competitive as it currently is, they are a mere seven points from the play-off positions but just three above the relegation places.

As for the Hatters, they are in 10th place and are three points outside the desired top-six positions, with form taking a little hit over the last few weeks.

Nathan Jones’ side are without a win in their last three and will be eager to secure all three points during their trip to Lancashire.

Issuing his score prediction for tomorrow’s fixture at Bloomfield Road via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton does not envisage seeing a winner and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Blackpool have enjoyed a fair amount of success during the early stages of the season against teams competing at the top end of the division, and they are going to need that level of performance against the Hatters.

The scoring form of Jerry Yates will present itself as an exciting prospect for the Seasiders ahead of this clash, especially when considering the injuries Luton have suffered in defensive positions.

Despite a 4-0 hammering at Watford on their last away trip, Luton’s form on the road has been good this season, with the Hatters averaging 1.75 points per game away from Kenilworth Road.

Luton will need a gritty and organised performance, like the ones against Hull City, Swansea City and Cardiff City, if they are to return to Bedfordshire with all three points.