EFL pundit predicts what will happen in Huddersfield Town’s clash with Stoke City

David Prutton has predicted Huddersfield Town to put an end to their four-match losing run in the Championship by getting the better of Stoke City on Saturday.

Following a strong December, the Terriers are still pointless in 2021 and are now sitting closer to the relegation-zone than the top-six after four consecutive defeats.

Despite their wretched run of form, Huddersfield have been one of the strongest home teams in the second-tier this term, although they’ve lost the previous two against Reading and Millwall.

Campbell? Eiting? – Can you name which Huddersfield Town player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma

Meanwhile, Stoke are enduring a tricky period during their campaign, and need some victories quickly to get their play-off hopes back on track.

But since beating Middlesbrough in early December, Michael O’Neill’s men have managed just one from their previous 10 matches and were beaten at Watford last Friday.

And Prutton has predicted the Potters’ poor run of form to continue in Yorkshire. He told Sky Sports:

“Huddersfield are on a really poor run. It’s four defeats on the spin now and they have drifted back into mid-table.

Stoke are going the same way it seems. They can’t buy a win either and need to find a result from somewhere, but I’m going to tip Huddersfield to bounce back from their poor run with a win.”

The Verdict

Only six points separate the sides here, whilst both are on a poor run of form.

Huddersfield have generally been good at home this term, whilst it’s been almost three months since Stoke were last beaten on their travels, although their previous five have all ended in draws.

And with these two sides suffering from a serious lack of consistency, I think the points will be shared.