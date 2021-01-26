EFL pundit predicts what will happen in Coventry City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

David Prutton has predicted Sheffield Wednesday to claim three crucial points when they travel to Coventry City in a huge clash at the bottom of the Championship table on Wednesday.

Wednesday were knocked out of the FA Cup at Everton on Sunday night, but are unbeaten in their previous four Championship four matches, and have taken maximum points in each of their two fixtures under caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

But since the Owls were last in league action on New Year’s Day, Derby and Nottingham Forest have picked up points, leaving Wednesday six points from second-tier safety.

Thompson’s team do have two games in hand on each the two East Midlands clubs, but need a win here to keep themselves in touch with the Sky Blues, who’re currently seven points ahead of them ahead of kick-off.

Coventry were comfortably beaten at Reading in their previous Championship match, and have been generally strong at St Andrew’s this season – with Mark Robins’ side coming into this clash defending a seven-match unbeaten home run.

Prutton told Sky Sports:

“I’ve said it before but that eight-game unbeaten run throughout November and December could be really valuable for Coventry, who are only a handful of points outside the relegation places. Mark Robins’ men have got a couple of games in hand but are another side who need to start scoring.

“Neil Thompson is still only in charge of the Owls on a caretaker basis but, if he was interested in taking the job permanently, the last month has been a great audition, with three wins from his four games at the helm. He’s third favourite at the moment, in the esteemed company of Roy Keane and Vladimir Ivic.”

The Verdict

This match feels far bigger for Sheffield Wednesday, and I think that will show in the scoreline.

Despite their FA Cup exit, the Owls are in excellent form, although their league position would suggest otherwise.

But I think Thompson’s men are going to turn in another massive performance and leave the East Midlands with another three points following their slender win over Birmingham here in October.