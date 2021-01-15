EFL pundit predicts the score of Cardiff City’s game vs Norwich City

David Prutton thinks that Norwich City will maintain their lead at the top of the Championship standings following a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Norwich’s trip to the Welsh capital sees Daniel Farke’s men return to league action after a two-week break, although they did progress in the FA Cup at the expense of Coventry City on Saturday.

The Canaries are hitting all of the right notes at present, and whilst a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium would appear one of the more difficult grounds to visit on paper, Norwich have the best away record in the Championship and won’t fear anyone given their superb recent run of results.

But more so because they’ll be up against a Cardiff side that’ve suffered four defeats in five, and have a manager in Neil Harris that is under severe pressure to start producing victories.

But whilst the Bluebirds are 15th in the table, they’re only eight points behind the top-six, and beating the league leaders is exactly the kind of result that can turn their season around for the better.

Here’s what EFL pundit Prutton told Sky Sports: “Cardiff’s recent run of form has been sticky. Neil Harris needs to turn things around soon, but he likely couldn’t have asked for a tougher fixture.

The Verdict

Whenever I think of Cardiff, I think of a team that’re generally strong at home. However, with six league defeats already this season, that most definitely isn’t the case under Harris.

With that in mind, Norwich are probably the last team that Harris wanted to see at the Cardiff City Stadium.

And with it almost impossible to predict the Canaries not to win at present, I’m going for a comfortable away victory here.