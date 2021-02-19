EFL pundit predicts the outcome of Norwich City vs Rotherham United

David Prutton has predicted another comfortable victory when Norwich City host Rotherham at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Following a four-match winless run in all competitions, Daniel Farke’s team have got their season back on track after victories over Stoke and Coventry already this week.

And with second-placed Brentford suffering consecutive defeats in the process, the Canaries have opened up a four-point gap on the Bees, although third-place Swansea have two games in hand on the top-two, meaning Norwich aren’t in the clear just yet.

But the Carrow Road outfit look to have mojo back, and will be relishing a meeting with another relegated-threatened side.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Norwich City players ever score a goal at Carrow Road?

1 of 18 Steven Naismith Yes No

Meanwhile, Rotherham are in desperate need of points for other reasons – with Paul Warne’s men sitting just one point above the bottom-three after suffering two straight league defeats already this week.

But whilst the Millers are currently in a concerning position, the South Yorkshire outfit have been impressive on the road in recent weeks, beating the likes of Derby, Middlesbrough and Preston already since Christmas.

However, Prutton (via Sky Sports) has predicted a 2-0 Canaries win here.

The Verdict

Norwich are heavy favourites for the points here and for good reason.

Despite the occasional at home, the Canaries have been superb on their own turn this season, and I expect them to come through this with few problems.

Rotherham have produced some surprises on their travels, but the form of Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki should prove too much for a leaky Millers defence to handle.