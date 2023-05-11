Pundit Ali Maxwell believes Coventry City will beat Middlesbrough over two legs in their Championship play-off semi-final.

The Sky Blues secured their place in the play-offs with a 1-1 draw against Boro at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

Gustavo Hamer's gave the visitors the lead before Cameron Archer equalised for the hosts from close range just before the break and in a second half of few chances, Coventry held on to seal their top six spot.

Mark Robins' side finished fifth in the table and come into the play-offs in excellent form, having lost just one of their last 17 games.

Fourth-placed Boro have struggled of late and are without a win in their last three matches, while they have a number of injury concerns, with Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Aaron Ramsey and Marcus Forss all expected to miss the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

What did Ali Maxwell say?

Maxwell says that while Middlesbrough do have the attacking quality to hurt Coventry, he believes the Sky Blues will reach the final.

"I think this is the worst possible opponent for Middlesbrough," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"I think I would have backed them to beat maybe all of the other candidates they could have played, even Luton.

"I lean towards Coventry City to go through here."

"My stance is I think Boro could blow them away, but I think it's just as likely Coventry cause them consistent issues on the counter and I think Coventry will go through," Maxwell added.

Will Coventry City beat Middlesbrough?

This is an incredibly difficult tie to call.

Maxwell is right that the Sky Blues will be tough opponents for Boro and the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer will find it hard to break down a Coventry side who have kept 20 clean sheets this season, the joint-second best in the division.

But they will also pose a significant threat going forward, particularly with star striker Viktor Gyokeres up front, with Paddy McNair struggling to deal with the Swede in Monday's encounter.

Boro's extensive injury list will also be a worry for Carrick and they will miss the leadership and experience of captain Howson in the middle of the park and the creativity of Ramsey and Forss.

There is little to separate the sides ahead of this one, but Boro perhaps start the game as slight favourites and home advantage in the second leg could potentially prove decisive.