Wayne Rooney’s start as Birmingham City manager has not gone as well as he would’ve been hoping.

The Blues have yet to win since the arrival of the 37-year-old, who replaced popular figure John Eustace at the helm of the first team squad.

Eustace departed after a 3-1 win over rivals West Brom, which had the club sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Birmingham go into this weekend’s clash with Sunderland sitting 15th in the standings, six points adrift of the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray’s side are eighth and just two points behind the top six.

Who will win Sunderland’s clash with Birmingham City?

EFL pundit David Prutton expects a home victory this weekend when Sunderland host Rooney’s team.

While he believes that Birmingham made good progress in their draw with Ipswich Town last weekend, he has predicted a 2-1 victory in favour of the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon.

“Two sides that picked up a point last weekend, but will have been frustrated with it in different ways,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Sunderland would have hoped to win at Swansea [City] after their opponents picked up an early red card, but couldn’t find a way through.

“Birmingham just couldn’t hold on against Ipswich after such a bright start and taking a two-goal lead.

“It was progress for Wayne Rooney, but I think that progress could be halted at the Stadium of Light.”

Birmingham raced into a 2-0 lead against the Tractor Boys last Saturday, with goals either side of half-time giving the home side a commanding position.

However, late goals from Marcus Harness secured a point for Kieran McKenna’s side as they continue their push for a top two spot.

This result did end a three-game losing run for Birmingham, but has left Rooney without a win as manager.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Sunderland drew away to 10-men Swansea, which dropped them to eighth in the Championship table.

Mowbray’s side finished sixth in the previous campaign, so will be looking to emulate that result this year.

Sunderland have one of the youngest squads in the division, with their bright star Jobe Bellingham the best example.

This fixture will see Bellingham compete against his former club, having switched St. Andrew’s for the Stadium of Light in the summer.

The 18-year-old has started all 15 of Sunderland’s league games so far this season, so it is expected that he will feature against the Blues on Saturday.

Will Jobe Bellingham play an important role for Sunderland against Birmingham?

Bellingham has excelled as part of Mowbray’s first team plans this campaign, taking the step up in importance quite well.

The teenager has been a standout young talent in the Championship this year, and Birmingham will know all too well what to expect from him on Saturday.

There is surely no hard feelings involved in what was a fairly amicable exit, but it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction he gets from the away supporters.

He could yet have an important say in deciding who gets all three points in this clash given how well he’s performed so far this season.