EFL pundit predicts scoreline for Birmingham City v Burnley clash

Following their 4-0 drubbing of Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, Burnley reached the summit of the Championship – and now have a hatful of teams who are chasing them down.

Vincent Kompany’s side did what they had been threatening to do for a number of weeks, as following their 5-1 demolition of Wigan Athletic in late August they had only scored more than one goal in two of their next seven matches.

Whilst staying unbeaten in that time, the Clarets were struggling to put some teams away, but they had no issues at Turf Moor this past weekend as a brace from Jay Rodriguez, as well as a first Burnley goal for Anass Zaroury and another goal for Vitinho put the South Wales outfit to the sword.

Due to the fact their fixture is on Wednesday night though, they could be dragged down to third spot before they even kick a ball as victories on Tuesday for Norwich City and their bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers would see both leapfrog Burnley.

They face a tough job themselves though as they make the trip to the Midlands to take on a Birmingham City side who have put in some eye-catching displays lately.

The Blues have recorded back-to-back successes and scored five goals in the process, meaning that Burnley’s defence is going to have to be rock-solid – especially from set-pieces – to deny John Eustace’s side from taking all three points.

However, EFL pundit David Prutton believes that it will be too tough an ask for the Blues, as he is predicting a 1-0 victory for Kompany’s men on the road.

“Birmingham are starting to look like a decent side and enjoyed a good win at Hull on Sunday, driven on in midfield by young Hannibal from Manchester United,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column. “He seems a real talent.

“Burnley clambered their way to the top of the league at the weekend.

“If they continue to show the sort of firepower they did against Swansea then they will be really tough to stop.

“This should be tighter, but I still fancy an away win.”

The Verdict

As shown on Saturday, Burnley can easily pick apart teams who will open themselves up instead of sitting back and waiting to hit on the counter attack.

This is likely to be a match though where Birmingham sit back and soak up the Clarets’ passing game, and they’ve got pace in the final third with Tahith Chong and Scott Hogan to potentially attack with.

Birmingham have been in decent form leading into this, with back-to-back victories secured for just the second time this season, but John Eustace will know what is needed to prevent Burnley from doing exactly what they did on Saturday.

As we’ve seen this season, the Championship is a bizarre league that can throw up any kind of result – this is another match that could go any of three ways!