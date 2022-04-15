EFL pundit predicts score outcome of Derby County vs Fulham

Possessing a very slim chance of escaping the Championship relegation zone, Derby County face an extremely difficult task when they welcome league leaders Fulham to Pride Park this evening.

Despite their low position, worsened by a 21-point deduction near the start of the campaign, the Rams have proven to be tough opposition on home soil and have averaged 1.85 PPG at Pride Park this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side are yet to taste defeat at home against a side in the top-six, something that will provide Derby fans with some motivation ahead of yet another massive Championship fixture.

Looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League this Easter weekend, Fulham will be eager to return to winning ways after a 3-1 defeat at home to Coventry City last time out.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Cottagers will run out as 3-1 winners this evening.

Quiz: are these 12 Fulham facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 first loss of the league season was versus blackburn rovers REAL FAKE

The verdict

Derby’s excellent home form means that they are likely to put up a big fight against the league leaders this evening.

The Rams, who would be sitting comfortably in 17th if it was not for their points deduction will be eager to give it one final push to try and survive the Championship drop.

Fulham have proven to respond excellently after disappointing results, and with the options they possess within the squad, it is hard to argue against them.

Add to that the extra motivation of winning promotion over the Easter weekend, the Whites should be able to secure maximum points.