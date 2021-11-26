EFL pundit predicts score outcome as Middlesbrough head to Huddersfield Town

Sitting three points away from the play-off positions, Huddersfield Town will be hoping to strengthen their top-six push when they host Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers fell to a 1-0 defeat at QPR last time out, but have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five home games.

Carlos Corberan’s side face a Middlesbrough team who are within a transitional period at present.

Chris Wilder has been in the hot seat for use two games in Teesside, but despite playing relatively well in both, they only managed to accumulate a single point from a possible six.

Boro are now on the road for the first time under their new manager and Wilder will be striving for his first three points.

Issuing his score prediction within his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has found it too difficult to split them and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Huddersfield have been extremely difficult to beat at home in recent weeks and that will not change when Middlesbrough visit Yorkshire tomorrow.

The Terriers have been defensively solid at the John Smith’s Stadium during this run of form at home, and have not conceded in their last four home games.

Middlesbrough have not got off to the best of starts in terms of accumulating points under Wilder, but they have played quite well in their two home games thus far.

It is now about turning these promising performances into positive results, which is always a lot easier said than done.