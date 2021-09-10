EFL pundit predicts outcome of West Brom’s weekend clash with Millwall

To the surprise of very few people it is both Fulham and West Bromwich Albion that lead the way in the Championship after the first five matches.

The two sides who were relegated from the Premier League last season were always expected to be strong this season and they’ve gotten off to flying starts, earning 13 points out of a possible 15.

No match in the Championship is an easy one as they found out against Peterborough United, when it took a last minute Semi Ajayi goal to seal all three points for the Baggies.

But their toughest test yet may be on the horizon tomorrow as Valerien Ismael’s outfit have to come up a Millwall side who are incredibly tough to break down.

It may be a match for new recruit Jordan Hugill to get stuck into against three big Lions centre-backs and the hosts may have a lot of the ball against a team that will no doubt look to keep a clean sheet first and worry about goals later.

EFL expert David Prutton has delivered his verdict on the contest and he can only see it going one way – and the three points will be staying in the Midlands.

“West Brom proved against Peterborough before the international break that they can win the types of ugly, scrappy games you need to if you are going to really push in this league,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports column.

“It was the kind of victory you may well look back on as pivotal at the end of a promotion-winning season.

“Millwall got their first win of the campaign against Blackpool before the break, but two weeks off and a tough trip to The Hawthorns may well halt any momentum they could have built from that.

“Home win for me. 3-1.”

The Verdict

This is going to be a really tough one for West Brom even though they’ve already won four out of their first five matches.

There’s no doubting that the Baggies have considerable threats going forward but a back-line consisting of Jake Cooper, Dan Ballard and Shaun Hutchinson is extremely solid for Championship level.

But Millwall do offer some threats going forward – the likes of Jed Wallace and Benik Afobe on top form can give the Baggies a lot to think about and with both Dara O’Shea and Matt Clarke on the sidelines their defence is considerably weakened.

I could see West Brom stumbling a bit here and a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns occurring tomorrow afternoon.