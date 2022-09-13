EFL pundit predicts outcome of Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Whilst they’re yet to win on home soil so far this season, Wigan Athletic have already found an early penchant for gaining victories on the road, with triumphs over Birmingham City and Luton Town in recent weeks.

The Latics haven’t made major changes since winning the League One title, with manager Leam Richardson for the most part deciding to stick with what he’s got, although the additions of Nathan Broadhead, Ryan Nyambe, Anthony Scully and Ashley Fletcher were helpful.

Wigan haven’t picked up a victory at the DW Stadium yet, but they will be away from home again this evening as they make the short trip over the Pennines to take on Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have really struggled since being the losers of last season’s Championship play-off final, with the promotion of Danny Schofield to head coach not having the desired effect.

Huddersfield have lost five of their seven league matches, with just Coventry City below them in the table, although the Sky Blues have played two less matches so far.

And in the thoughts of former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton, Huddersfield’s woes aren’t going to get better anytime soon, as in his Sky Sports predictions column he has backed Wigan to come away from tonight’s contest with a 1-0 victory.

The Verdict

That result would almost certainly put the pressure on Danny Schofield and leave him close to the exit door at the John Smiths Stadium.

Huddersfield’s start to the season has been remarkably poor and they need to do something to turn their fortunes around as it’s quite clearly not working as it should be.

Tonight’s opponents have showed that they are going to be no pushovers, especially when they came from behind at a tough place like Kenilworth Road to take all three points.

That showed guts and determination from the Latics, and on paper this is an easier task – but no away game in the Championship is an easy one.