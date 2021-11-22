EFL pundit predicts outcome of Coventry’s midweek clash with Birmingham

Two teams who have shared the same stadium for the last two years will meet for the first time this season as Coventry City host Birmingham City in the Championship.

Between the summer of 2019 and the end of last season the Sky Blues were housed at St. Andrew’s Stadium and spent their first campaign back in the Championship behind closed doors.

And after consolidating themselves in the second tier they are now back home in their own city and currently find themselves in fifth position in the league, which is perhaps a lot higher than many would have expected at this time of the season.

They welcome their nearby rivals to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night with Lee Bowyer’s men back on a losing run after an upturn in form – losses to Reading and Hull City will have not put Bowyer in a good place.

The Blues are now seven points away from the play-off places with a lot of teams ahead of them and EFL presenter and former midfielder David Prutton believes that the misery will continue for them as Coventry will run out 2-0 winners.

“Coventry welcome their old landlords back to their home city, in what will be a nice reminder of how far they have come this season – particularly when they look at how good their form has been at the CBS Arena so far,” Prutton said on his Pruttons Predictions show.

“Birmingham have suffered back-to-back defeats either side of the international break to slightly halt their momentum again.

“It could well be a third defeat in a row here.”

The Verdict

Coventry are exceeding everyone’s expectations right now and have only lost once at home this season, so it’s going to be a tough ask for Birmingham to get anything from this.

However when it’s a local rivalry the tables can easily be turned and one thing we do know is that there will be a raucous atmosphere inside the stadium.

Losing to a Hull side who have been struggling for most of the season though is not a good reflection on Bowyer’s side and if Viktor Gyokeres can find his goalscoring boots again then they could be in trouble.

I predict a narrow 2-1 win for Coventry here to send the Sky Blues faithful home happy.