EFL pundit predicts outcome of Burnley’s clash with Wigan Athletic

Last Saturday at Bloomfield Road may have been a slight stumble, but Burnley are well on track to achieve their goal of Premier League promotion still.

Many expected the Clarets to wipe the floor with the Championship strugglers, yet despite having 13 shots with five of those on target, Vincent Kompany’s side were held to a stalemate by the Tangerines.

Draws have started to creep back into their game in recent week, with the spoils shared also against Millwall and Watford, but on paper their task is a bit easier this weekend when they welcome Wigan Athletic to Turf Moor.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Latics had a brief new manager bounce under Shaun Maloney with a victory at home against fellow relegation rival Huddersfield Town, but it has been four matches without success following that, with a midweek defeat to West Brom keeping them rooted to the foot of the table.

It gets no easier for them this coming weekend, and in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton they are set to be put to the sword by table-topping Burnley, who he thinks will record a 3-0 success, as said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

That result would keep the Clarets at least 17 points ahead of third-place with 10 matches to go, meaning that in April they could have promotion back to the top flight wrapped up.

The Verdict

Vincent Kompany will not have been pleased with what transpired last week at Bloomfield Road – Blackpool should’ve really been dispatched but they weren’t.

That means the next side to face off against them are likely going to be in for a potential battering, and unfortunately for Wigan they stand in-front of the Championship leaders.

The Latics have won just one match of their last 14 league encounters and it’s hard to see them picking up a second in 15 when they make the trip to Turf Moor.

Of course though this is the Championship and anything can happen – on this occasion though it’s almost nailed-on for a Burnley victory you’d think.