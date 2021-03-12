EFL pundit predicts Nigel Pearson’s frustration to continue in Birmingham v Bristol City clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City will fall to a third consecutive defeat when they travel to face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Pearson took charge of the Robins last month and saw his side beat Swansea City in his first game in charge but defeats to Bournemouth and QPR have followed – highlighting the size of the task facing him at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City now travel to St Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side battling relegation and with a difficult run ahead, which is likely to mean they’ll be targetting this game as one they simply have to get a result in.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Aitor Karanka’s team will do just that and predicted that the Blues will come away as 1-0 winners.

That result could mean Birmingham go six points clear of the bottom three, while City could drop as low as 16th should the sides below them all win.

The Blues have had the advantage over the Robins in recent years, winning three of the last four games between the two sides.

The Verdict

Pearson’s honeymoon period at Bristol City seems to have come to an end rather quickly and if they produce the sort of performance they did against QPR last weekend, then their hosts will likely have too much for them.

The midweek rest should give the Robins a boost but you can certainly see why Prutton has suggested that the Blues could sneak this one.

Birmingham’s next four games sees them take on Reading, Watford, Swansea City and Brentford – four of the currentt top five – so they’ll know welcoming an out of sorts Bristol City to St Andrew’s is a huge opportunity for them to get some well-needed points and confidence.