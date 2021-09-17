EFL pundit predicts more Peterborough woe as Birmingham City clash looms

Picking up four points in their opening seven Championship games, Peterborough United find themselves in 23rd place.

In what has been a tough start for Darren Ferguson’s men, Posh have conceded 17 goals already this season, a division high.

Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Reading was their fourth successive defeat in the Championship, with their sole victory coming against Derby County in their second game of the campaign.

Birmingham will still travel in confidence, and despite a 4-1 thrashing against Fulham on Wednesday evening, there is positivity in the air around the Midlands.

24 questions about some of Birmingham City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest

Accumulating seven points and sitting just two points off the play-offs, Lee Bowyer has certainly delivered a sense of optimism around St Andrew’s.

The Blues are still unbeaten away from home this season, picking up seven points from three on their travels.

EFL pundit David Prutton believes that Bowyer’s side will get back to winning ways tomorrow, predicting that they will beat Peterborough 2-1.

The verdict

Bowyer will not read too deeply into their defeat against Fulham, as they are a side who look destined for a top two finish.

Instead, it would have acted as a learning curve for The Blues and a reminder of the quality that is in this division.

Peterborough will be hoping to get themselves back on track after picking up 0 points from their last 12, but they can take some positives from their home performances thus far.

It is likely to be a tight affair at Peterborough tomorrow, with a draw or narrow Birmingham win both likely outcomes.