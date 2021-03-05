EFL pundit predicts more misery for QPR in their away clash with Bristol City

There was probably envy from a lot of corners of the Football League a few weeks ago when Bristol City appointed Nigel Pearson as their new manager.

The experienced former Leicester and Watford boss replaced Dean Holden in charge at Ashton Gate, with the latter lasting just six months in his first managerial role.

And the new manager bounce was in full effect last week, as Pearson watched on from the stands at the Riverside Stadium following a brief meeting with his new players and saw them defeat Middlesbrough 3-1.

The same scoreline happened in Pearson’s first actual game in charge, which was a big one against high-flying Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, with the Robins performing a second-half salvo to take all three points back to England.

QPR meanwhile have stumbled somewhat in the last week or so following a run of just one loss in eight league encounters.

It’s now been three games without a win for Mark Warburton’s outfit, with a late collapse against Birmingham City last weekend compounded with a second defeat in succession against Barnsley, who continued their red-hot form by defeating the Hoops 3-1 at Loftus Road.

<strong>QPR quiz: Was it Charlie Austin or Lyndon Dykes who have done these 15 things?</strong>

1 of 15 Was born in 1989? Austin Dykes

And if Sky Sports’ EFL presenter David Prutton’s prediction is anything to go by, QPR’s woes will continue on the road against City.

Prutton has issued his verdict on what will transpire between the two sides tomorrow afternoon, and he’s predicting a close encounter.

The former Southampton and Leeds midfielder believes that Nigel Pearson will get his first win at Ashton Gate with a 1-0 scoreline – one that would push the Robins closer to the play off picture.

The Verdict

Bristol City were on the wrong end of the result in midweek against Bournemouth, but I fancy them to get back to winning ways here.

Nigel Pearson has already made an impact as their new manager and I fancy Famara Diedhiou and former R’s player Nahki Wells to take advantage of a shaky opposition defence.

And I don’t think it’ll be as close as Prutton thinks either – a 3-1 victory for Bristol City at Ashton Gate is how I think this will end up.