Highlights Middlesbrough will face a tough challenge against league leaders Leicester City, but a point is possible according to EFL pundit David Prutton's prediction of a 1-1 draw.

Middlesbrough dropped important points in their last game, resulting in a 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle, and they will need to regain their winning form to secure a playoff place.

Beating Leicester would be a significant statement of Middlesbrough's promotion ambitions, and they have the opportunity to bounce back and get back on track for a top six finish.

Leicester City’s winning run came to an end last weekend as they suffered only their second loss of the campaign so far.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been the dominant force in the Championship this season, with the Foxes leading the way at the top of the table.

However, a 1-0 loss at home to Leeds United reduced their gap to the chasing pack outside the top two to 11 points, with second place Ipswich Town now also only three points behind.

Middlesbrough consider themselves as one of that chasing pack, even though recent results have dropped Michael Carrick’s side to 12th in the standings.

Boro finished fourth last season, but failed to gain promotion through the play-offs.

And the club will be targeting another top six finish this campaign, with the gap currently just three points.

Victory this weekend could see Carrick’s team back inside the play-off places going into the November international break, depending on results elsewhere.

Can Middlesbrough beat Leicester City?

EFL pundit David Prutton believes that the time off afforded to Boro this week with no midweek fixture may have been needed going into the Leicester clash.

He has predicted Carrick’s side to earn a point against the Foxes, as he expects the teams to play out a 1-1 draw at the Riverside on Saturday.

“That was some topsy-turvy clash for Middlesbrough at Plymouth last week, at the end of some week of journeying for them and their fans, having been down to Exeter a few days before,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“They will have been glad of a few days to recover I’m sure.

“And they may need it as Leicester are in town.

“After their last defeat this season they went on to win nine in a row.

“But I think they may face another slight bump at the Riverside Stadium.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Middlesbrough endured a crazy 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle last time out, which saw them drop two important points in their bid for a top six place.

A brace from Josh Coburn and an 80th minute Sam Greenwood strike proved not enough for all three points at Home Park.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Boro are now two games without a win as they prepare to face the current league leaders.

Carrick’s side had previously won their last six games in a row before losing to Stoke City at the end of October.

It could be three without a victory come Saturday, with Maresca’s side looking to get back to winning ways of their own on their charge towards automatic promotion.

Can Middlesbrough earn a play-off place?

Saturday’s visit of Leicester to the Riverside will be a big test of Middlesbrough’s promotion credentials.

Beating the Foxes would be a big statement of intent for their Premier League ambition, and Leeds have now given them the blueprint for success after their 1-0 win over Leicester last weekend.

Carrick’s side can rise to the occasion, having done so multiple times this season, but this will be their biggest test so far.

Defeat would be a blow to morale, but victory should put Middlesbrough on the path back towards the play-offs, after a couple disappointing results.