EFL pundit predicts how Cardiff City’s trip to Middlesbrough will pan out

David Prutton has predicted Cardiff City to get one over their former manager Neil Warnock when the Bluebirds travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

When Mick McCarthy took over the South Wales outfit last month, Cardiff were 10 points behind Boro, but seven Championship games unbeaten and five victories on the bounce have seen them climb into the top-six and will therefore arrive at the Riverside three points clear of the Teesiders.

The fifth of those wins came against Bournemouth on Wednesday – with Cardiff’s victory on the South Coast enough to see them leapfrog the Cherries and move into the play-offs.

Middlesbrough endured another difficult result against Bristol City last time out, their fifth defeat in eight league matches, and Prutton has predicted more misery for Warnock’s team tomorrow.

He told Sky Sports:

“Neil Warnock versus Mick McCarthy! It should be a cracking game. There’s a pleasing cyclical nature to the managers we are seeing at this level.

“Middlesbrough need to get back on song after a poor result in midweek, but Cardiff are in such good form. There is no one you would want to face less right now. Their run has been remarkable to force their way into the top six, and I can only see it going on.”

The Verdict

If this game had taken place six weeks ago, I’d have confidently predicted a Middlesbrough victory.

But the two sides could hardly be in more contrasting form with Boro having lost five of their last six home league games, whilst Cardiff are enjoying a four-match winning streak on their travels.

And for those reasons, the Bluebirds should be more than confident of coming away with another win here – with Kieffer Moore hoping to continue his outstanding recent goalscoring exploits.