EFL pundit predicts how Bournemouth’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday will pan out

David Prutton has predicted Sheffield Wednesday to spring a surprise victory at promotion-chasing Bournemouth on the South Coast this evening.

Despite their recent blip at Coventry City, the Owls have been in terrific form in the last six weeks, and have taken 13 points from a possible 18 available in the Championship – nine of which have come under the guidance of caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

Saturday’s slender victory over Preston North End saw the Hillsborough outfit move within three points of Championship survival, plus they’ve got a game in hand in the seven sides directly above the dotted-line.

The next challenge for Wednesday is to improve on the road, though. Each of their last five league wins have been on home soil – with their last three points away from home coming at Birmingham City back in the middle of October.

Meanwhile, the post Josh King era begins for Bournemouth, who’re in desperate need of a result here having suffered three defeats on the bounce, whilst taking four points from 15 since Christmas.

And Prutton has predicted their miserable run of form to continue here. He told Sky Sports:

“It’s all going wrong for Bournemouth at the moment. Three defeats on the spin, and they were absolutely blown away by Reading on Friday night. The Royals just looked more of a team than the Cherries.

“Sheffield Wednesday are still without a manager, but are doing all they can in their battle to stay up. They saw off Preston on Saturday, and I fancy them to sneak past Bournemouth on Tuesday.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting match-up – with league positions pointing to a home victory, but form would suggest that at Wednesday win is on the cards.

I’m going to stay on the fence and say they’ll cancel each other out in a score draw here, which will suit the Owls far more than the hosts.