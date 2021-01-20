EFL pundit predicts how Birmingham City v Preston North End will pan out

David Prutton has predicted Preston North End to collect their seventh Championship away victory of the campaign when they travel to Birmingham City tonight.

Alex Neil’s side might have lost five of their previous seven games away from Deepdale, but have already managed to win at the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Derby County on their travels this season.

However, the Lancashire outfit have lost their last two league outings, and need to starting winning quickly if they’re to play themselves into top-six contention – with the gap at nine points.

Meanwhile, Birmingham produced arguably their best result of the season on Saturday as Aitor Karanka’s first return to Middlesbrough was a happy one following a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

However, each of the Blues’ previous four Championship wins have all come on the road – with the St Andrew’s outfit currently boasting the worst home record in the division.

Birmingham have lost seven of their previous eight home matches – with the goalless draw with Millwall in November the exception, and Prutton thinks that run will continue against Preston.

The Verdict

Like Prutton, I’m expecting a relatively low scoring affair here.

Birmingham’s home form is wretched, whilst Preston’s away record this season has generally been exceptional, which makes it impossible to predict anything other than an away victory.

Neil’s team haven’t suffered three straight league defeats since March, and I think they’ll end their winless run at St Andrew’s with a big three points.