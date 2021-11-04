EFL pundit predicts goals galore in West Brom’s clash with Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion were back at home this midweek which meant on recent form they had a massive chance of being victorious as opposed to being away from home.

Valerien Ismael’s side had lost their last three matches in a row away from The Hawthorns so it was probably a relief that they returned to home soil to face a badly out of form Hull City side on Wednesday.

They made hard work of it but a 69th minute Karlan Grant goal settled the result against the Tigers, giving them some confidence heading into another home clash at the weekend.

That comes against Middlesbrough, who on manager Neil Warnock’s history-making night at Kenilworth Road could not take any points back to Teesside, despite young Josh Coburn giving them an early lead as they ended up going down 3-1 to Luton Town.

Despite the differing fortunes of both clubs in midweek though, Sky Sports presenter and former EFL midfielder David Prutton cannot separate the two sides.

Speaking on his Prutton’s Predictions show, the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds man has issued a 2-2 draw prediction for this particular clash, which is one that Albion fans would probably be very frustrated at.

The Verdict

You kind of know what you’re going to get with West Brom at home – they’re always going to be tough to break down and more often than not they’ll just do enough to get the job done.

That is the script that has been followed this season and they’ll come up against a team who will be happy to sit back and defend their direct balls if that’s the route that Ismael will go down.

Boro are wildly inconsistent right now with two losses in a row, which came after three wins in succession and they’re struggling with injuries right now in multiple areas of the pitch.

And because of that I can only see one result here and that is a Baggies victory.