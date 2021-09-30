EFL pundit predicts goal-fest in West Brom’s Friday night trip to Stoke

After a rough run of results following the international break which saw just three points out of a possible nine picked up, West Bromwich Albion are back in their groove.

The Baggies were still unbeaten following three successive draws but there was frustrations amongst fans that they were not putting teams to the sword like they did in August.

That has since changed though as a late 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers last week was followed up with an absolute demolition job of Cardiff City.

Valerien Ismael’s side knocked four past the Bluebirds with the pick of the bunch coming from Alex Mowatt.

They don’t face an easy task tomorrow evening though as they make the trip up the M6 to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters sit in fifth position in the Championship and were probably unlucky not to take all three points against Preston North End in midweek.

Michael O’Neill’s side have only won one of their last four league outings though and EFL presenter David Prutton is predicting more disappointment for them in an absolute goal bonanza.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for what Michael O’Neill has done with Stoke this season so far,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They’ve turned the squad around there and it’s settled well.

“West Brom gave Cardiff a bit of a flattening to follow up on a good comeback win against QPR.

“They are at the top of the table and I fancy them to – at least briefly – extend that lead on Friday night. 2-3.”

The Verdict

Both teams clearly know where the back of the net is but on the whole, West Brom’s defence is quite solid.

And with Stoke missing a few strikers from their squad they may struggle to fully break down Ismael’s back-line who looked back to their solid best against Cardiff.

The Baggies are the only team in the league right now who are unbeaten and who knows how long they can keep that run up for.

I believe though that they can go at least one match more without losing, with perhaps a narrow 1-0 away win on the agenda.