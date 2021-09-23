EFL pundit predicts glimmer of hope for Derby in weekend clash with Sheffield United

One week ago, Derby County were preparing for their match with Stoke City on the Saturday and they sat in a mid-table position after a positive start to the season.

Unbeknown to fans though at the time, administrators were set to enter the club and the results of their opening eight matches have effectively been wiped out – including their victory over the Potters.

The 12-point deduction that followed has sent County to the bottom of the Championship and an extra nine points are set to be taken away as well, leaving the club in a really perilous position.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No

Wayne Rooney must now take his side to Bramall Lane to take on a Sheffield United side who have found some form following the international break, taking seven points out of a possible nine against Peterborough, Preston and Hull.

County were resilient last weekend less than 24 hours after news broke of the administration plans and EFL presenter David Prutton is predicting Rooney’s side to battle hard once again to take a point off the Blades.

“Sheffield United can’t stop scoring now. Their early-season worries seem a long way behind them already as the Slavisa Jokanovic plan clicks into gear,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Derby got a brilliant win against all odds versus Stoke last week, and they will have to show similar resilience to claim anything from Bramall Lane. I think they will, and could well get a point. 2-2.”

The Verdict

It’s certainly going to be a tough task for Derby but many probably didn’t give them a chance against Stoke last week.

And due to the strength they showed last week, you surely have to give them a chance even though they’re away from home at Bramall Lane this week.

Sheffield United are definitely showing what they’re about now and their energetic forwards could prove too much for the ageing bodies of Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies, but on the other side of the argument they could use all their experience to get the better of the opposition.

It could be too much for Derby though on the day and I believe that the Blades will come out on top as narrow winners on Saturday afternoon.