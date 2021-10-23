EFL pundit predicts further Hull City misery during Luton Town visit

Hull City have struggled to adapt to the rigours of Championship football after such an excellent title-winning season last time out.

The Tigers scored four times on the opening day of the campaign to defeat Preston North End, but have since scored just five in 12 to leave them in a precarious position already.

Hull have picked up just nine points all season, with pressure piling on Grant McCann, with a trip to Luton Town expected to be another difficult test.

The Hatters have lost just one league game in their last nine, and that was a visit to league leaders Bournemouth, with Nathan Jones’ side unbeaten in their last four, scoring nine times and conceding just two.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes Luton will edge closer to the play-offs by securing three points, going for a 2-1 win for Luton.

The Verdict

Apart from Bournemouth and West Brom, no Championship team has lost fewer times than Luton this season, with draws stopping them from breaking into the much-desired play-off positions.

The Hatters have been in excellent form in recent weeks but were not at their best last time out against The Rams, and that was despite a spirited comeback from The Hatters

Hull need a win from somewhere after they squandered a big opportunity to earn all three points at home to Peterborough.

The Tigers will be hurt by that result, and it will be no surprise if McCann’s side make a strong start to the contest.

However, it is difficult to argue with a Luton win, with form and other indicators pointing to a Luton win.