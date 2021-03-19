EFL pundit predicts Derby run to continue when they travel to Stoke

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Derby County’s winless run will continue when they face Stoke City on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side produced a spirited second-half comeback to draw 2-2 with Brentford in midweek but the result means that they’ve now gone six games without a win.

Beyond a 2-0 victory against bottom-of-the-table Wycombe earlier this month, the Potters have been on a similarly barren recent run.

Stoke look destined for a mid-table finish, while the Rams could slip back into the relegation battle if they’re not careful.

A win would likely take Rooney’s side above local rivals Nottingham Forest and put some more distance between them and the drop zone but, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has suggested they won’t take all three points tomorrow.

He has forecasted a 2-2 draw between Stoke and Derby at the Bet365 Stadium.

That result could see the Potters left anywhere between 10th and 13th in the table, such is the congestion in the middle of the Championship.

A draw would keep Derby 19th – unless Forest lose by a mammoth scoreline to Brentford – but its worth will depend on the results of the sides below them as both Birmingham City and Coventry City currently just three points back.

19 facts you may not know about Pride Park – But are they true?

1 of 19 Pride Park's capacity is 35,597 True False

The Verdict

Both sides have had their struggles in recent weeks but come into the game off the back of draws against teams above them in the table.

It’s hard to choose between the sides and the game could just come down to one moment of magic or madness.

Derby will be keen to put some more distance between them and the bottom three, while Stoke may feel a win could help them keep their fast diminishing play-off hopes alive.