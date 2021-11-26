EFL pundit predicts clear outcome for Swansea’s clash with Reading

After a night of utter domination on the ball at Oakwell, Swansea City made all their possession finally pay against Barnsley on Wednesday with a comfortable 2-0 success.

They could have been affected by the new manager bounce with it being Poya Asbaghi’s first match in charge of the Tykes but with a resounding 79 per cent of being on the ball in the whole match, Russell Martin’s side were easy victors on their travels to Yorkshire.

Goals from Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson secured the three points and the Swans will be back on home soil this weekend as they take on Reading at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals have only won one of their last seven matches, with that coming on the road against Birmingham City a few weeks back.

Of those last seven games, five of them have been defeats and EFL presenter David Prutton is predicting more misery for Veljko Paunovic’s side in South Wales tomorrow.

That is because the former Nottingham Forest and Leeds midfielder has predicted a 2-0 win for Swansea on his Sky Sports predictions show which would see them surely move closer to the top six as Martin’s style of play continues to pick up the three points on a regular basis after a slow start to the season.

The Verdict

Despite Reading having creative outlets in midfield such as John Swift and Ovie Ejaria who can quite clearly be game-changers on their day, they still lack something up-front.

George Puscas just isn’t doing it whilst Andy Carroll is working his fitness up to be able to start a game and Paunovic will be desperate to get Lucas Joao back as soon as possible.

They could be easy pickings for Swansea though who will look to keep the ball as they always do then strike when the space appears, with both goals against Barnsley coming from slick moves.

Like Prutton I am going for a home victory with Swansea looking like they are edging closer to being a play-off team with every passing match.