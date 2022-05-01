EFL pundit praises Nottingham Forest man after key contribution against Swansea

Nottingham Forest were in fine form in their game against Swansea on Saturday afternoon, scoring five with striker Sam Surridge grabbing a hat-trick in the process.

Forest kept their hopes of top two finish in the Championship alive as they beat the Swans 5-1 at the City Ground.

Momentum is with the Reds going into their crunch game against Bournemouth on Tuesday with a win taking the race for the top two into final game of the season.

A player at the centre of Forest’s good form is Sam Surridge who helped himself to a hat-trick against his former loan side, showing that he is more than capable of stepping up in Keinan Davis’s absence.

Surridge now has eight goals in 18 games for Steve Cooper’s side, and five in his last four games leading to praise for the forward.

Some of that praise came from EFL pundit Clinton Morrison who paid tribute to the former Stoke forward on EFL on Quest, the EFL highlights show, saying: “I went in to watch Forest train and this boy can finish.

“This boy has got all the capability of going and playing at a higher level. That could be with Nottingham Forest. They’re going to need him from now until the end of the season. Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban are injured.”

Surridge signed in January from Stoke City for £2m and has seemingly settled in well at the City Ground and will be hoping to carry on his good form against his former side Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Verdict

Surridge has had to bide his time at Forest, which is to be expected with the impact Keinan Davis has had as the number nine. But. now he’s had his chance he’s been superb for the Reds.

His goalscoring record has been exceptional, but so too his finishing, as Morrison points out. Surridge has eight goals from 20 shots and is averaging a goal every 70 minutes, which is the best in the league.

He will play a huge part in the next two games and he knows he will need to, which speaks volumes of the trust Steve Cooper puts in individuals.