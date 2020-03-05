EFL pundit points out the worrying similarity between star man’s time with Brentford and Leeds United

EFL pundit David Prutton believes there are similarities between Pontus Jansson’s injury situation at Brentford and his time at Leeds United given the responsibility he has held in both sides.

Jansson spent three seasons at Leeds before completing a permanent move to Brentford over the summer, and the Swede has been a key figure in helping the Bees’ strengthen their defensive record during their promotion bid this campaign.

The centre-back has made 24 appearances for fifth-placed Brentford as he helped them towards boasting the best defensive record in the league earlier this term, but he has now missed the west Londoners’ last nine matches with an ongoing hip injury.

Jansson’s absence has unsurprisingly coincided with Brentford’s downturn in form which has seen them win just two of their last nine matches, with Thomas Frank’s men having won the previous six matches involving Jansson before this turning point.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Prutton has praised Jansson for his excellent form this season following his unexpected move to Griffin Park, but the pundit also emphasised how Brentford’s run goes to prove their dependence on Jansson at the back.

“Pontus has done remarkably well since he set foot in Griffin Park,” Prutton said.

“It was a bit of a surprise that it’s where he was pitching up for his next club.

“There’s echoes and it’s that disconcerting label of a mystery hip injury – there were times at Leeds when there was an unavailability issue with Pontus and injury-wise, being available for key games and the expectation of him – there’s a lot of responsibility on a player like that.

“From Brentford’s point of view when they’ve managed to create the best defence in the division to then take away one of the titanic portions of that is very difficult to deal with.”

Brentford have only managed to keep one clean sheet during their nine-match stint without Jansson’s services, with the Bees’ squandering a two-goal advantage last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

The Verdict

Brentford would have been well aware of Jansson’s importance to the side even prior to his recent injury troubles, but his extended absence from the side has only served to lay bare how integral to Swede is to the promotion hopes of Frank’s side.

Jansson’s clear leadership and experience at the back saw him guide the Brentford back line towards such solidity in the first half of the season, and the mixed form without his services suggests the Bees’ promotion bid could hinge on his potential return.

It is interesting that Prutton has identified similarities between the responsibility on Jansson’s shoulders at both Brentford and Leeds, but this only goes to further proven Jansson’s ability to excel in the Championship regardless on the side he plays for.