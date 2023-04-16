EFL pundit Courtney Sweetman-Kirk has pinpointed what Blackpool need to do in order to avoid relegation from the Championship.

A 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday gave the Seasiders an opportunity to make ground on their relegation rivals.

The victory condemned the Latics to bottom of the table, opening a four point gap between the two teams.

Can Blackpool retain their place in the Championship?

Jerry Yates put the hosts in front inside the opening minutes of the game in a move that proved decisive in determining the winner of the tie.

It was Yates’ 13th goal of the campaign, with his strike moving Blackpool to within four points of safety with just four games remaining.

Stephen Dobbie has been placed in interim charge to overcome that deficit.

Sweetman-Kirk believes making the most use out of Yates will be the key to remaining in the second tier for another campaign.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights programme, the 32-year-old made clear the right path forward for Blackpool’s fight for survival.

“He was a bit touch and go with his hamstring injury but that’s four goals in four,” said Sweetman-Kirk, via The Gazette.

“He obviously had two games out with the injury but in his last four games he’s been scoring.

“That’s the big thing for Blackpool at this moment in time, if they’re to escape the drop it’s got to be about the service into him because you know if you put Jerry Yates in the right place he’s invariably going to score you goals.”

Yates is by far the team’s top scorer this season, with the next best tally in the league coming from Gary Madine, Andy Lyons and Josh Bowler with a total of just four each.

Up next for Blackpool is the visit of West Brom to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

Will Blackpool avoid the drop?

It will be a difficult task for Blackpool to avoid relegation at this stage.

However, the win over Wigan has given them a last lifeline that they must now do everything to take advantage of.

Yates’ recent goal scoring form bodes well and getting the best out of the forward is the team’s best ticket out of the bottom three.

But games against West Brom, Millwall and Norwich City will prove a very difficult challenge for Dobbie, having been put in charge for these final few weeks of the campaign.