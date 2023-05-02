The League One campaign ends on Sunday afternoon and whilst there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to the race for the play-offs and the relegation battle, the automatic promotion positions are already filled by Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Of course, the title itself is up for grabs as the Tractor Boys head into Sunday one point off the Pilgrims, however, both clubs will be playing their football in the Championship next season.

Securing a second-tier return in their fourth attempt, EFL pundit George Elek believes that being relegated from the Championship during the 2018/19 has brought about some positives as they prepare for being welcomed back.

Has relegation had a positive impact on Ipswich Town?

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Elek said: "I'm sure Ipswich Town fans might disagree, but this is the club that has been totally and utterly galvanised, and reawoken off the back of a relegation.

"Obviously, the investment from the new owner, or not so new owner anymore, has played a massive part in this, but it is very hard for me to see an eventuality where Ipswich Town go into a Championship season as upwardly mobile, as progressive, as good and united as they are right now, or they will become August, if they had never come into League One.

"Their fans have been able to fall in love with their club again, fall in love with their players again and have a manager in Kieran McKenna who has been give the platform and time over the 18 months to build an unbelievable football team."

How well-prepared are Ipswich Town for next season's Championship?

Of course, the Championship is a completely different beast to League One and the fact that there are still lots of clubs with parachute payments means that it will not be all plain-sailing.

However, they have a squad that is already of higher-level quality and with an exciting and progressive manager like McKenna at the helm, confidence and expectation levels will be high.

It will be interesting to see how they approach the summer transfer window and how ambitious they will be when the doors open for business.

All parts have been moving in the right direction, and it will be no shock if they follow in Sunderland's footsteps when it comes to impressing in their Championship immediately after League One promotion.