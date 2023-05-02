Pundit Dean Ashton believes Plymouth Argyle's ability to overcome setbacks was crucial to their promotion from League One.

The Pilgrims were promoted to the Championship following a 1-0 win over Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday thanks to Niall Ennis' goal just before half-time.

Steven Schumacher's side have spent much of the season in the automatic promotion places and the 39-year-old revealed his delight at their achievement.

"I'm overjoyed and delighted. It's been an amazing season, an amazing campaign and to finish it off here on a sunny day in Devon in front of our home fans is just amazing," Schumacher told the BBC.

"I'm just so proud for everybody associated with the club that we've managed to get over the line.

"We've set out and achieved the goal that we wanted to do, and I couldn't be any prouder."

Argyle will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010, and they have the opportunity to seal the title when they make the trip to face Port Vale at Vale Park on Sunday.

Pundits react to Plymouth Argyle promotion

The Pilgrims have suffered a number of setbacks this season including influential goalkeeper Michael Cooper picking up a serious knee injury in February which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley and losing Morgan Whittaker, who was their top scorer when he was recalled by Swansea City in January.

Ashton believes that the character Argyle have shown to overcome these three pieces of adversity has been crucial to their success.

"Take a bow Steven Schumacher, what a job he has done. They have been creative in the loan market, their home form has been ridiculous - 20 wins out of 23," Ashton said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"You can see what it means to the supporters. They have had their setbacks as well - Cooper's injury, Wembley thrashing, Whittaker going back, and they have been able to overcome all of that.

"They have had to be incredible because of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, and that pressure they have had on them.

"They have been able to withstand that, and I think that shows real character in that squad because they haven't got the same level of players I don't think as some of the other sides."

What was the key to Plymouth Argyle's promotion?

Ashton is correct to highlight the Pilgrims' mentality.

Argyle were continually written off throughout the season but showed great character, bouncing back from defeats, dealing with the loss of key players and never giving up and keeping going right until the end of games.

It is worth remembering that third-placed Sheffield Wednesday have accumulated 93 points, which would have been enough to win the League One title last season, underlining the standards the Pilgrims have maintained throughout the campaign to win automatic promotion.

They may not have as strong a squad on paper as those around them, but Schumacher has built a team with a winning mentality, and he can enjoy a well-deserved promotion after the outstanding job he has done at the club.