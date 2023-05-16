Pundit George Elek believes it could be difficult for Luton Town in their play-off semi-final second leg if Sunderland play as they did in the second leg of the first meeting.

The Black Cats come into the game with a 2-1 advantage after victory in the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Luton started brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo finished from the rebound after Anthony Patterson's fine save from Alfie Doughty.

However, the hosts then began to take control of the game and equalised before the break through Amad Diallo's superb curling strike into the top scorer.

In a dominant second half performance, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts both went close for the Black Cats before they eventually went ahead in the 75th minute when Trai Hume headed home Clarke's cross.

The Hatters improved and Clarke was involved again with a crucial block late on, but Tony Mowbray's side held on to ensure they take a lead into the second leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

What did George Elek say?

Elek believes while that Luton are still in the game, it could be a challenge for the Hatters if the Black Cats perform as they did in the second half at the weekend.

"I think the Diallo goal was the turning point," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"It was the psychology of knowing you've played really well for 35 minutes and then conceding to a wonder strike, it's quite hard to bounce back from.

"I also think in the second half, there was probably an awareness that the tie was somewhat going away from them and to commit too many men forward may have been a kamikaze mission which could have seen the tie ended given the threat Sunderland had on the break.

"In a way, even though they were really poor in the second half, keeping the scoreline down and being able to take the tie, although their home record isn't great, back to the Kenny and still be in it isn't the worst outcome.

"This is still very much alive, but if Sunderland put in a performance like they did in the second half, it is hard to see Luton coming back from the position they are in."

Will Luton Town beat Sunderland?

It is difficult to disagree with Elek that it will be a tough game for Luton.

The Hatters will need to attack the game and that could be dangerous, leaving spaces for the likes of Diallo, Clarke, Roberts and Alex Pritchard to exploit on the counter.

However, the Black Cats do have injury concerns over Roberts and Pritchard and they will once again be depleted defensively with no fit centre-backs, which Luton could take advantage of with their physicality.

It will be an entirely different atmosphere at Kenilworth Road than it was at the Stadium of Light and while Sunderland are probably slight favourites to progress to the final, the Hatters are more than capable of turning the tie around.