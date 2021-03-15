EFL pundit outlines four key factors behind Barnsley’s rise in the Championship

Barnsley have been praised by former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss, Danny Cowley, in wake of their weekend victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Valerien Ismael has seen his side go from strength-to-strength in the Championship this season, overseeing a hugely encouraging period in wake of taking over from Gerhard Struber.

On Saturday, Barnsley secured the scalp of Bournemouth in the Championship, sending a real message to their rivals in the race for the top-six this season.

Bournemouth were actually leading at the break, with Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Solanke goals cancelling out Michal Helik’s 16th minute effort. However, Barnsley turned the game back around in the second-half through Dominik Frieser and Carlton Morris.

In wake of that impressive performance, Cowley was full of praise for Barnsley, pointing out a list of reasons why they are on the rise right now.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Cowley said: “They’ve been unbelievable this season and it was another fantastic performance. It’s a club that has a clear way of playing, a clear vision, and clear philosophy, with outstanding recruitment too.”

That victory over Bournemouth helped Barnsley strengthen their grip on a place in the Championship play-off places.

They now sit five points clear of the Cherries, who lead the chasing-pack and currently sit seventh in the table.

The Verdict

Ismael is doing a superb job at Barnsley, who over this last couple of years have been building to something in terms of their vision.

You’ve got to say, though, that not many people would have predicted this from a side that stayed in the division last season by such a narrow margin.

To be chasing play-off football is incredible, with Ismael, his players and everyone associated with the Oakwell club deserving huge credit.

