EFL pundit outlines entertaining prediction ahead of Barnsley’s clash with Birmingham City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Barnsley and Birmingham City will share the points in an entertaining clash at Oakwell on Saturday.

Barnsley head into the game with still a lot to be determined about the direction that they are heading in under Markus Schopp this season.

That comes after the Tykes’ trip to QPR last time out in the league highlighted all of the quality they have within their squad. However, it also highlighted some of the issues after they failed to hold onto their 2-0 lead and had to settle for just a point.

The Tykes have only managed to win one of their opening four league games, but they have also suffered just one defeat as well.

That suggests that Barnsley are going to be a very competitive side in most of their matches this term, and it will just be about trying to get on the right side of tight contests for them.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, head into the game aiming to repeat their excellent five-star performance against Luton Town away from home last time out in the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s side were devastating against Luton and the form of Tahith Chong, in particular, was something to watch in that one as they ran out 5-0 winners.

It was a level of performance that has not been seen from Birmingham for a long while and shows they can be serious promotion contenders this term in that mood.

However, that win has come in between defeats against Bournemouth and Fulham, although the loss against Marco Silva’s side came in the League Cup.

It will all be about consistency for Bowyer’s side now and they will aim to show that they can find consistent wins in their meeting with Barnsley.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Barnsley and Birmingham will produce an entertaining clash that will finish up with a 2-2 draw at Oakwell.

The verdict

This game is very difficult to call and you could make a case for either side being able to edge out the other and pick up all three points on Saturday.

Towards the back end of last season, you would not have given Birmingham much hope of picking up a result against Barnsley such was the gap between the two teams in terms of momentum.

However, now it is Birmingham who have perhaps shown more signs that they can really challenge for a top-six place this season in their first four matches.

The win against Luton was a real marker for them and if they can get to that level consistently then they will be a very strong force to stop.

Barnsley are still fully working out life under Schopp, but they have still managed to put some points on the board and look well placed to at least enjoy a comfortable campaign.

These are the sorts of games they will need to show they can win though if they are to get close to what they achieved last term under Valerien Ismael.